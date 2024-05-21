Sign up
Previous
Photo 1995
Mirrorglass on a building
And a shopping centre in Amersfoort, in the windows is the reflection of the library
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
3247
photos
130
followers
137
following
546% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
20th May 2024 7:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Casablanca
ace
Cool wet day double take!
May 21st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant! Half half
May 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
May 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
Ha ha love it.
May 21st, 2024
