Photo 1643
Passion
Always liked Siamese cats, especially when they are kittens with ears as big as bat’s ears. Don’t worry I’ll try to something else tomorrow;)
I decided to play this month with watercolour
https://doodlewash.com/world-watercolor-month-july/
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Tags
#worldwatercolormonth
Sally Ings
ace
Elegant looking animal
July 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully done Jacqueline!
July 2nd, 2022
JackieR
ace
Oh cute Diesel!!
July 2nd, 2022
