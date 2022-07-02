Previous
Passion by jacqbb
Photo 1643

Passion

Always liked Siamese cats, especially when they are kittens with ears as big as bat’s ears. Don’t worry I’ll try to something else tomorrow;)
I decided to play this month with watercolour https://doodlewash.com/world-watercolor-month-july/
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Jacqueline

Sally Ings ace
Elegant looking animal
July 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully done Jacqueline!
July 2nd, 2022  
JackieR ace
Oh cute Diesel!!
July 2nd, 2022  
