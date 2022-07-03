Sign up
Photo 1644
Time
Today’s my M.i.l.’s 97 birthday! When I started this with the spiral it evolved naturally in this, sometimes time goes by at a snails pace and then again it seems to fly.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
2
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
Latest from all albums
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
798
1643
1644
Tags
#worldwatercolormonth
Casablanca
ace
97! Awesome. Happy birthday to her. What a beautiful idea
July 3rd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Whoaaa!! Approaching 100...
Very nice sketch. I like the previous cats as well. I had an impulse to start a daily sketch on the 1st , but it faded away on the 30th :) I admire your dilligence.
July 3rd, 2022
