Time by jacqbb
Time

Today’s my M.i.l.’s 97 birthday! When I started this with the spiral it evolved naturally in this, sometimes time goes by at a snails pace and then again it seems to fly.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Jacqueline

Casablanca ace
97! Awesome. Happy birthday to her. What a beautiful idea
July 3rd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Whoaaa!! Approaching 100...
Very nice sketch. I like the previous cats as well. I had an impulse to start a daily sketch on the 1st , but it faded away on the 30th :) I admire your dilligence.
July 3rd, 2022  
