The Vigeland park in Oslo by jacqbb
Photo 1796

The Vigeland park in Oslo

This park with its beautiful sculptures was one of the highlights of our visit today.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Sally Ings
What fabulous sculptures. It must have been amazing walking around looking at them all.
March 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Looks an interesting place to visit.
March 26th, 2023  
