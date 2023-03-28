Previous
Snowy day by jacqbb
Snowy day

Today we went from Geilo to Flåm and changed trains in Myrdal.
The views were exceptional.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
Susan Wakely ace
We did that journey 6 years ago. There was snow but not as much as this.
March 28th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Wow wat mooi
March 28th, 2023  
