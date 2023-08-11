Previous
Kohlrabi by jacqbb
Kohlrabi

But if you told me it was a spaceworm I would have believed you……
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
John Falconer ace
Sea worm is a good call! Great shot.
August 11th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
yes Space worm it is
August 11th, 2023  
moni kozi
:D
In Romanian this is called gulie or calarabă and its origin is Hungarian KALARÁB
August 11th, 2023  
