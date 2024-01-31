Previous
Trulli houses by jacqbb
Trulli houses

Today we visited Alberobello and wandered through the part of the city with these wonderful dome shaped houses. I included a link with more information. https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/787/
Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great perspective.
January 31st, 2024  
