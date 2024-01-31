Sign up
Previous
Photo 1902
Trulli houses
Today we visited Alberobello and wandered through the part of the city with these wonderful dome shaped houses. I included a link with more information.
https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/787/
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
1
1
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
3122
photos
130
followers
139
following
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a great perspective.
January 31st, 2024
