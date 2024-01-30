Previous
Old part of Bari by jacqbb
Photo 1901

Old part of Bari

We were very glad to stretch our legs after the long train journey from Rimini to Bari. The old centre of the city has some very interesting narrow streets.
30th January 2024

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
520% complete

John
Cool light
January 30th, 2024  
