Photo 1901
Old part of Bari
We were very glad to stretch our legs after the long train journey from Rimini to Bari. The old centre of the city has some very interesting narrow streets.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
3121
photos
130
followers
139
following
520% complete
View this month »
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
30th January 2024 4:34pm
John
Cool light
January 30th, 2024
