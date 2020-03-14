Previous
Rainbow selfie 6 by jacqbb
Photo 564

Rainbow selfie 6

Last twofer, Saxa asked me to do something with hands.........
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Jacqueline ace
@overalvandaan Hi Saxa, here is the last one. Thank you for the challenge.
March 14th, 2020  
JackieR ace
You look chilly!! But dry!
March 14th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Fabulous colours! And you look snug and warm to me.
March 14th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Another wonderful selfie and sweater!
March 14th, 2020  
bkb in the city
A very nice selfie
March 14th, 2020  
Diana ace
giving yourself a good hug, lovely shot and a beautiful sweater you are wearing.
March 14th, 2020  
