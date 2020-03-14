Sign up
Photo 564
Rainbow selfie 6
Last twofer, Saxa asked me to do something with hands.........
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-398
,
pom2020
,
pomjbb2020
,
rainbow2020
Jacqueline
ace
@overalvandaan
Hi Saxa, here is the last one. Thank you for the challenge.
March 14th, 2020
JackieR
ace
You look chilly!! But dry!
March 14th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous colours! And you look snug and warm to me.
March 14th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Another wonderful selfie and sweater!
March 14th, 2020
bkb in the city
A very nice selfie
March 14th, 2020
Diana
ace
giving yourself a good hug, lovely shot and a beautiful sweater you are wearing.
March 14th, 2020
