Yes....it worked.

I got a beautiful bunch of flowers but sadly this lily bud broke of its stem. So I took a skewer and a bulb glass and created a new stem for the lily......and yes it opened! It was a lovely day today with lots of sunshine so this afternoon I build with stones and old grey rooftiles a little wall and put some creepers in the cracks. Furthermore I put little pieces of bamboo between the tiles in the hope that insect and wild bees like it. As soon as the plants are grown a bit I’ll show you ;)