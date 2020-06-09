Previous
Walking in the forest near Austerlitz by jacqbb
Photo 606

Walking in the forest near Austerlitz

We walked near the pyramid of Austerlitz ( bottom right) The pyramid was built by the soldiers of Napoleon so he could see over the battlefield. It was just an earth wall then. The tower on it was built much later.
It is a good year for foxgloves.
Lou Ann ace
A beautiful collage. Lovely to learn about that tower.
June 9th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such lovely shots you took on your walk, beautiful collage.
June 9th, 2020  
