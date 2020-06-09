Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 606
Walking in the forest near Austerlitz
We walked near the pyramid of Austerlitz ( bottom right) The pyramid was built by the soldiers of Napoleon so he could see over the battlefield. It was just an earth wall then. The tower on it was built much later.
It is a good year for foxgloves.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1810
photos
100
followers
105
following
166% complete
View this month »
599
600
601
602
603
604
605
606
Latest from all albums
604
889
286
605
890
891
606
892
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
I can't choose
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
in
,
walk
,
woods
Lou Ann
ace
A beautiful collage. Lovely to learn about that tower.
June 9th, 2020
Diana
ace
Such lovely shots you took on your walk, beautiful collage.
June 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close