Photo 624
Following the master
Jackie asked me to do a photo in the style of Graeme Stevens
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
5
1
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1899
photos
99
followers
107
following
617
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
955
956
957
958
959
623
960
624
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
I can't choose
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-421
Annie D
ace
well done!
August 17th, 2020
Debra
ace
Wow, very cool!
August 17th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Here is the first one Jackie
@graemestevens
Don’t shoot the messenger
August 17th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Oh that is so Graeme!
August 17th, 2020
Monique
ace
Oh, well done Jacqueline 💪
August 17th, 2020
@graemestevens Don’t shoot the messenger