Following the master by jacqbb
Following the master

Jackie asked me to do a photo in the style of Graeme Stevens
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Annie D
well done!
August 17th, 2020  
Debra
Wow, very cool!
August 17th, 2020  
Jacqueline
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Here is the first one Jackie
@graemestevens Don’t shoot the messenger
August 17th, 2020  
Casablanca
Oh that is so Graeme!
August 17th, 2020  
Monique
Oh, well done Jacqueline 💪
August 17th, 2020  
