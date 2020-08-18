Sign up
Photo 625
Burn, baby burn
Jackie asked me to do something in the style of Graeme Stevens.........I had so much fun with this
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
3
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1902
photos
99
followers
107
following
171% complete
View this month »
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-421
Jacqueline
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@graemestevens
sorry guys...
August 18th, 2020
Monique
ace
Wow another excellent one
August 18th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Oh my goodness, you HAVE become Graeme's doppelganger. If I could fav 10 times I would!! This is so clever Jacqueline, how long did it take to do???
August 18th, 2020
