Burn, baby burn by jacqbb
Burn, baby burn

Jackie asked me to do something in the style of Graeme Stevens.........I had so much fun with this
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Jacqueline
August 18th, 2020  
Monique
Wow another excellent one
August 18th, 2020  
JackieR
Oh my goodness, you HAVE become Graeme's doppelganger. If I could fav 10 times I would!! This is so clever Jacqueline, how long did it take to do???
August 18th, 2020  
