Previous
Next
Photo 717
Russian style folly
We were today around Wieringerwaard in the Netherlands where someone build this folly.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
2
1
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2330
photos
128
followers
138
following
196% complete
View this month »
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
Latest from all albums
715
28
1264
716
1265
717
1266
312
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
I can't choose
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
18th June 2021 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my, it’s lovely really.
June 18th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fascinating place, so much to see.
June 18th, 2021
