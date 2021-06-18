Previous
Russian style folly by jacqbb
Photo 717

Russian style folly

We were today around Wieringerwaard in the Netherlands where someone build this folly.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Lou Ann ace
Oh my, it’s lovely really.
June 18th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
What a fascinating place, so much to see.
June 18th, 2021  
