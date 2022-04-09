Previous
Lichen by jacqbb
Photo 774

Lichen

Taken with my recently acquired macro lens . I found this little piece (2 x 2 cm’s) in our garden this morning.
Love the little cups.
9th April 2022

Jacqueline

2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals!
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous macro.
April 9th, 2022  
