Photo 775
Flat lay
Sally asked me to do a flat lay.
Simply breakfast or my table with nicknacks focused in different ways
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2726
photos
139
followers
146
following
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-507
Jacqueline
ace
@salza
Hi Sally, sorry for posting so late…..I got a bit mixed up with Easter Sunday and Monday……
April 18th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Very creative flatlay. I like the collage shape. The plate of stones looks very interesting. It appears that you are having chocolate for your breakfast, nice way to start the day.
April 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
