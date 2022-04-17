Previous
Next
Flat lay by jacqbb
Photo 775

Flat lay

Sally asked me to do a flat lay.
Simply breakfast or my table with nicknacks focused in different ways
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
212% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@salza Hi Sally, sorry for posting so late…..I got a bit mixed up with Easter Sunday and Monday……
April 18th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Very creative flatlay. I like the collage shape. The plate of stones looks very interesting. It appears that you are having chocolate for your breakfast, nice way to start the day.
April 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise