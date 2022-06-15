Sign up
Photo 792
Portchester castle and Southwick
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
,
@4rky
and I spend part of the day in this beautiful castle and in the afternoon we had high tea at the postoffice of Southwick where
@wakelys
joined us. A lovely village and scrumptious food.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2811
photos
141
followers
149
following
Suzanne
ace
How wonderful to meet up and share photo opportunities. The collage of the day is excellent
June 15th, 2022
