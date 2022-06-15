Previous
Next
Portchester castle and Southwick by jacqbb
Photo 792

Portchester castle and Southwick

@30pics4jackiesdiamond, @4rky and I spend part of the day in this beautiful castle and in the afternoon we had high tea at the postoffice of Southwick where @wakelys joined us. A lovely village and scrumptious food.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
How wonderful to meet up and share photo opportunities. The collage of the day is excellent
June 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise