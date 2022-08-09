Sign up
Photo 810
Abstract get pushed
@annied
asked me how I did feel about choosing an abstract artist and emulating one of their works photographically?
I choose Harry Callahan
http://www.artnet.com/artists/harry-callahan/detroit-a-24yXjHOtojYi9nt52oH1pw2
I really liked the way he used the multi exposures so I tried to emulate this. I didn’t desaturated this because I liked the colours a lot!
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
3
0
Embed Code
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2892
photos
145
followers
153
following
221% complete
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
810
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
I can't choose
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
8th August 2022 9:05pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-523
Jacqueline
ace
@annied
Here is the first one Annie
August 9th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I really like the effect that you have achieved.
August 9th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
How did you do this? Does you camera do double exposures? Or is this an editing thing? Very effective
August 9th, 2022
