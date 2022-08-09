Previous
Abstract get pushed by jacqbb
Photo 810

Abstract get pushed

@annied asked me how I did feel about choosing an abstract artist and emulating one of their works photographically?
I choose Harry Callahan http://www.artnet.com/artists/harry-callahan/detroit-a-24yXjHOtojYi9nt52oH1pw2
I really liked the way he used the multi exposures so I tried to emulate this. I didn’t desaturated this because I liked the colours a lot!
Jacqueline

@annied Here is the first one Annie
August 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I really like the effect that you have achieved.
August 9th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
How did you do this? Does you camera do double exposures? Or is this an editing thing? Very effective
August 9th, 2022  
