Photo 829
Last of the architectural details
Stop at Frankfurt airport and this was our view….
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
3
1
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I'm trying to get back into the swing of it.
3145
photos
133
followers
141
following
227% complete
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
830
1910
827
1911
1912
828
829
1913
830
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
I can't choose
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
11th February 2024 1:22pm
Tags
for2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
February 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely framed tree line.
February 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I love the simplicity of this image
February 12th, 2024
