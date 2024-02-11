Previous
Next
Last of the architectural details by jacqbb
Photo 829

Last of the architectural details

Stop at Frankfurt airport and this was our view….
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
227% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
February 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely framed tree line.
February 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I love the simplicity of this image
February 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise