My painting teacher, fellow pupils and I participating in a exhibition called Masterpiece 2 for the next three months in our local museum. You can imagine that I’m chuffed to show four of my paintings. Today we hung all the artworks, a total of a hundred pieces. It was a lot of work but the result was wonderful. Coming Friday is the opening ….
The two paintings in this photo are inspired by photos from @graemestevens and called: The Joker and The King and because of the flash of red theme only the reddish color is showing.
Jacqueline

Diana ace
Congratulations Jacqueline, they are wonderful!
February 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Congratulations! great art work!
February 12th, 2024  
