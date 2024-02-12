My painting teacher, fellow pupils and I participating in a exhibition called Masterpiece 2 for the next three months in our local museum. You can imagine that I’m chuffed to show four of my paintings. Today we hung all the artworks, a total of a hundred pieces. It was a lot of work but the result was wonderful. Coming Friday is the opening ….
The two paintings in this photo are inspired by photos from @graemestevens and called: The Joker and The King and because of the flash of red theme only the reddish color is showing.