Previous
Photo 831
Dodo plus one
Today we celebrated the birthday of my sister in law with a nice dinner. We were surprised to see a dodo sitting on our table.
Sorry for not commenting the last few days but tomorrow I’ve more time to do so…….see you all then.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
2
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Tags
for2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Isn’t a dodo a normal thing to have at the dinner table?
A great use of selective colour.
February 13th, 2024
