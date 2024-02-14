Sign up
Previous
Photo 832
Happy Valentine’s Day
On Wednesday I read stories to children aged five till nine. Today it was about Valentine’s Day and I let them colouring hearts. I picked a few for this collage and used my own hands to frame them.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
2
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
825
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
1911
1912
828
829
1913
830
831
832
Tags
for2024
Mallory
ace
This is so creative. Love it.
February 14th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
How lovely
February 14th, 2024
