Happy Valentine’s Day by jacqbb
Photo 832

Happy Valentine’s Day

On Wednesday I read stories to children aged five till nine. Today it was about Valentine’s Day and I let them colouring hearts. I picked a few for this collage and used my own hands to frame them.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Jacqueline

Mallory ace
This is so creative. Love it.
February 14th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
How lovely
February 14th, 2024  
