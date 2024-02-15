Previous
Going to Nepal by jacqbb
Going to Nepal

We saw her, playing her steel drum and busking for a trip to Nepal, in Zürich. Beautiful music
Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fab FoR!
Babs ace
Isn't it the most amazing sound. I first saw a busker playing a handpan in Melbourne about 14 years ago
Casablanca ace
That would sound amazing, I bet. Beautiful selective colour
