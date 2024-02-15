Sign up
Photo 833
Going to Nepal
We saw her, playing her steel drum and busking for a trip to Nepal, in Zürich. Beautiful music
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Tags
for2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fab FoR!
February 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
Isn't it the most amazing sound. I first saw a busker playing a handpan in Melbourne about 14 years ago
February 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That would sound amazing, I bet. Beautiful selective colour
February 15th, 2024
