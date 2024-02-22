Previous
Next
Another Fossil by jacqbb
Photo 840

Another Fossil

Somekind of bug…. It looks a bit like a woodlice only the length is about 3 cm’s.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Nice texture and pattern. Also good use of negative space.
February 23rd, 2024  
JackieR ace
It's a trilobite??
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise