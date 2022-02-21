Previous
Month of Hearts #21 by jacqbb
Month of Hearts #21

Took a shot of these hearts while in Verona at the beginning of this month. I hope these people are all still together.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Jacqueline

Diana ace
How beautiful, I hope so too ❤
February 21st, 2022  
