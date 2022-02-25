Previous
Next
Month of Hearts #25 by jacqbb
342 / 365

Month of Hearts #25

Another play with acrylics
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
So many beautiful hearts, lovelt shot and colours.
February 25th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Just incredible. They are all wonderful.
February 25th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Great play...
February 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise