Previous
Next
IMG_20220301_100452-01 by jaio
60 / 365

IMG_20220301_100452-01

Wound the toast with the teaspoon to make it easier for the olive oil to penetrate well.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Jaio

@jaio
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise