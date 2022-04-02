Previous
Collage_20220403_001658 by jaio
92 / 365

Collage_20220403_001658

I like the feeling of comfort that I have when I am reading at home and outside it threatens rain, storm, wind and cold.
2nd April 2022

Jaio

@jaio
I walk barefoot through life, and I sing in full voice while I drive. I go around caught by the word and I strive to...
