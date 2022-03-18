Previous
IMG_20220318_095157-02 by jaio
IMG_20220318_095157-02

Today colour. The color of spring on my windows. And I never know what to do, whether to cut the flowers and enjoy them inner, at home, or let them grow in the garden and let the rest of the world enjoy them.
18th March 2022

Jaio

@jaio
I walk barefoot through life, and I sing in full voice while I drive. I go around caught by the word and I strive to...
