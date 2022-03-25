Previous
Next
IMG_20220325_104613-01 by jaio
84 / 365

IMG_20220325_104613-01

I have an espresso machine that makes me a delicious coffee every morning. The two holes through which the coffee comes out leave round traces that I complete, every morning, with a smiley face to start the day off right.
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Jaio

@jaio
I walk barefoot through life, and I sing in full voice while I drive. I go around caught by the word and I strive to...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise