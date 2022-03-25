Sign up
84 / 365
IMG_20220325_104613-01
I have an espresso machine that makes me a delicious coffee every morning. The two holes through which the coffee comes out leave round traces that I complete, every morning, with a smiley face to start the day off right.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
Jaio
@jaio
I walk barefoot through life, and I sing in full voice while I drive. I go around caught by the word and I strive to...
85
photos
18
followers
42
following
Tags
coffee
,
smiley
,
morning
,
smiling face
