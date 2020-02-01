Previous
Next
Sand Hill Cranes Beginning to Migrate by janeandcharlie
Photo 825

Sand Hill Cranes Beginning to Migrate

“Animated by an ever-changing ‘wind choreography,’ making invisible air currents suddenly visible to the human eye.”
~Janet Echelman~
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charlie
These are amazing birds. They come in such large numbers.
February 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise