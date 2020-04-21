Previous
“Hearts Like Wildflowers” by janeandcharlie
Photo 877

“Hearts Like Wildflowers”

“I hope you are blessed with a heart like a wildflower.
Strong enough to rise again after being trampled upon,
Tough enough to weather the worst of the summer storms,
And able to grow and flourish even in the most broken places.”
~Nikita Gill~
Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Charlie
The photo looks like a painting. Beautiful. The quote is true. Wildflowers caan grow in the worst of places.
April 21st, 2020  
Sunny Sassafras
I like it
April 21st, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
April 21st, 2020  
