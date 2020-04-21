Sign up
Photo 877
“Hearts Like Wildflowers”
“I hope you are blessed with a heart like a wildflower.
Strong enough to rise again after being trampled upon,
Tough enough to weather the worst of the summer storms,
And able to grow and flourish even in the most broken places.”
~Nikita Gill~
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
19th April 2020 8:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
spring
,
wildflowers
Charlie
The photo looks like a painting. Beautiful. The quote is true. Wildflowers caan grow in the worst of places.
April 21st, 2020
Sunny Sassafras
I like it
April 21st, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
April 21st, 2020
