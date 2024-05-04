Previous
London Bridge, Lake Havasu City, Arizona by janeandcharlie
London Bridge, Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Referring to Las Vegas, "We have the Eiffel Tower for Paris, and the Leaning Tower for Pisa, but Lake Havasu? It has the London Bridge."
~Jan Kassles, Lake Havasu City's Director of Visitor Services~
Charlie
Fun to walk across and drive across. Quit a undertaking to build I am sure. Great picture.
