Photo 1067
London Bridge, Lake Havasu City, Arizona
Referring to Las Vegas, "We have the Eiffel Tower for Paris, and the Leaning Tower for Pisa, but Lake Havasu? It has the London Bridge."
~Jan Kassles, Lake Havasu City's Director of Visitor Services~
4th May 2024
4th May 24
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Charlie
Fun to walk across and drive across. Quit a undertaking to build I am sure. Great picture.
May 4th, 2024
