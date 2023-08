Old Wooden Wagon

"The wagon was so snowed in, there was no saving it.

Me, as I stood there looking at its scarred wooden sides and holed canvas, I had the odd fancy that some day, maybe a hunnerd or so years from now, a writer feller would pass this way and see the rotten bones of that wagon and wonder at it, and maybe spin a yarn around it. I sure hope he gets everything right, and sets it down jest the way it all happened."

~"Me and Johnny Blue," by Joseph A. West