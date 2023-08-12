Previous
Our Little Dog Running Free through a Meadow by janeandcharlie
Our Little Dog Running Free through a Meadow

"If dogs run free, then why not we
Across the swooping plain?"
~Bob Dylan~
Jane Anderson

Charlie
That is one delighted dog. No leash, running free.
August 13th, 2023  
