Photo 1059
Reflecting on Monument Valley
"So this is where God put the West."
~John Wayne~
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
4
3
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1059
photos
59
followers
27
following
290% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
17th March 2023 4:58pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
reflection
,
geology
,
west
,
monument valley
Charlie
Beautiful. So unique.
March 22nd, 2023
Laurie
Wow! You were lucky to get a water reflection in the desert.
March 22nd, 2023
Ranger Biscuit
Awesome picture! What a wonderful day together
March 22nd, 2023
Mallory
ace
An incredible shot
March 22nd, 2023
