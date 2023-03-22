Previous
Reflecting on Monument Valley by janeandcharlie
Photo 1059

Reflecting on Monument Valley

"So this is where God put the West."
~John Wayne~
Jane Anderson

Charlie
Beautiful. So unique.
March 22nd, 2023  
Laurie
Wow! You were lucky to get a water reflection in the desert.
March 22nd, 2023  
Ranger Biscuit
Awesome picture! What a wonderful day together
March 22nd, 2023  
Mallory ace
An incredible shot
March 22nd, 2023  
