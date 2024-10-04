Previous
Magical Kayak Ride by janeandcharlie
Magical Kayak Ride

"When you're out on the water
and the sun becomes sea
two planes of reality
begging to meet."
~"Kayak," by B~
4th October 2024

Jane Anderson

