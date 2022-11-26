Sign up
Photo 1058
Sandhill Cranes at Sunrise
"There is a moment in every dawn when light floats, there is the possibility of magic. Creation holds its breath.”
~Douglas Adams, "The Ultimate Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy"~
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
1
1
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1058
photos
62
followers
28
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
23rd November 2022 6:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Charlie
This was a moment in time. I love this great photo.
November 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
