Sandhill Cranes at Sunrise by janeandcharlie
Sandhill Cranes at Sunrise

"There is a moment in every dawn when light floats, there is the possibility of magic. Creation holds its breath.”
~Douglas Adams, "The Ultimate Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy"~
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Charlie
This was a moment in time. I love this great photo.
November 26th, 2022  
