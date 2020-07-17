Previous
Moon and Venus by janeandcharlie
Photo 937

Moon and Venus

“The last thin paring of the old moon hung over the distant mountains to the west. Venus had moved away.”
~Cormac McCarthy~
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Jane Anderson

Jane Anderson ace
Better viewed on black . . .
July 17th, 2020  
