Photo 937
Moon and Venus
“The last thin paring of the old moon hung over the distant mountains to the west. Venus had moved away.”
~Cormac McCarthy~
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
16th July 2020 4:40pm
Jane Anderson
ace
Better viewed on black . . .
July 17th, 2020
