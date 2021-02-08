Previous
Next
Lying in the Snow by jangray
39 / 365

Lying in the Snow

Another drop of snow last night and spotted these sheep looking rather fed up. Fortunately, as I took the image, the sun came out to highlight them.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise