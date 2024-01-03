Sign up
Previous
3 / 365
Flooded ground
All around the village today is patches of flooded ground after all the rain in the last few weeks.Even Belvoir Castle in the background doesn't look so impressive in the dull weather.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Jan Gray
ace
@jangray
Hi. My name's Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir.
Photo Details
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
flood
,
castle
,
belvoir
