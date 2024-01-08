Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
8 / 365
Clivia Houseplant
This plant is quite special. It was originally my mums', so I try and look after it as much as possible as I don't want it to die! Took this with my iPhone on portrait stagelight mode.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jan Gray
ace
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
8
photos
0
followers
4
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
8th January 2024 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
iphone
,
clivia
,
housplant
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close