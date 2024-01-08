Previous
Clivia Houseplant by jangray
8 / 365

Clivia Houseplant

This plant is quite special. It was originally my mums', so I try and look after it as much as possible as I don't want it to die! Took this with my iPhone on portrait stagelight mode.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Jan Gray

ace
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise