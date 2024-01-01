Sign up
Next
1 / 365
Reeds in the Sun
Walking along the canal today, the sun finally decided to come out and caused beautiful silhouettes of the reeds
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
1
1
Jan Gray
ace
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
26th December 2023 10:41am
sun
,
canal
,
reeds
,
grantham
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this photo. Welcome to 365project
January 2nd, 2024
