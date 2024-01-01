Next
Reeds in the Sun by jangray
1 / 365

Reeds in the Sun

Walking along the canal today, the sun finally decided to come out and caused beautiful silhouettes of the reeds
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Jan Gray

ace
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this photo. Welcome to 365project
January 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
