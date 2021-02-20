Previous
Juvenile Swans by jangray
Juvenile Swans

Another image from a few days ago, taken from the Grantham Canal. I edited this one as a charcoal and pencil effect using Snapseed and Armaton Apps.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Jan Gray

Jan Gray
