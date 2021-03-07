Previous
Scarlet Elf Cup by jangray
66 / 365

Scarlet Elf Cup

Found this very colourful fungi on a rotting birch bark. The top photo shows the size of it - a small orange blob but in close-up you can see that it is a complex set of individual pieces. Taken with the iPhone 2.5 zoom.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
