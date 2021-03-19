Previous
Peace Lily Flower by jangray
78 / 365

Peace Lily Flower

Love these flower heads. Starts with a thin white leaf appearing, then as it grows and opens out into this beautiful white petal and the seed pod that almost looks plastic.
19th March 2021

Photo Details

