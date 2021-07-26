Previous
Pyramidal Orchid by jangray
204 / 365

Pyramidal Orchid

Spotted this on our cliff top walk today a Pyramidal Orchid - the first one I have seen. A beautiful pink amongst the green thistles and nettles.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Jan Gray

Photo Details

