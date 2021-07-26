Sign up
204 / 365
Pyramidal Orchid
Spotted this on our cliff top walk today a Pyramidal Orchid - the first one I have seen. A beautiful pink amongst the green thistles and nettles.
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
0
0
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
16th July 2021 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orchid
,
pyramidal
