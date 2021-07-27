Previous
It’s Hot! by jangray
205 / 365

It’s Hot!

A very hot day today so a shady rock pool was the best place for the dogs.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
56% complete

