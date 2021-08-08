Previous
Speckled Wood Butterfly by jangray
217 / 365

Speckled Wood Butterfly

Another spotted on a dog walk before the rain today. A Speckled Wood butterfly sitting on a dandelion. It was fairly well camouflaged in the grassland.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

