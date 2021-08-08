Sign up
217 / 365
Speckled Wood Butterfly
Another spotted on a dog walk before the rain today. A Speckled Wood butterfly sitting on a dandelion. It was fairly well camouflaged in the grassland.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
0
0
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
217
photos
8
followers
18
following
59% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th July 2021 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woodland
,
butterfly.
