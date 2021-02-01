Happy Birthday George!

George is 9 today.



As you can see I have had a very productive day trying to get a picture of a dog with a cupcake with a naked flame on top of it without said dog eating it and/or setting himself on fire. The difference in the height of the candle in the first shot I took and the last shot is testament to the fact that it was not as simple a task as I had anticipated.



Once I had got the shot George he shared the candleless/wrapperless cake with Pepper. Given that he is a dog who has a bit of food-stealing habit and has in the past consumed the majority of a ten inch quiche lorraine in one sitting with no obvious negative digestive consequences, I don't foresee any adverse effects.